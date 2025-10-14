MOTOR Fuel Group, the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, is pleased to announce the completion of its rollout of rapid electric vehicle charging bays across the Morrisons network, marking a major milestone in MFG’s commitment to supporting the UK’s energy transition.
This investment forms part of MFG’s strategy to electrify and future proof the Morrisons estate, providing charging facilities for the supermarket’s customers. These chargers can provide a battery fill akin to the average milage travelled within 45 minutes, therefore suitable for customers undertaking the weekly shop.
This rollout is in addition to MFG’s investment in EV Power Ultra Rapid Charging Hubs, where it is developing multi bay hubs alongside its petrol/diesel forecourts, as part of a ‘dual fuel’ strategy, an essential requirement to assist the UK’s transition to EV.
MFG will have over 100 Ultra Rapid Hubs on the Morrisons network alone by 2030, in addition to a further 400 hubs across its 1,218 service stations. The ultra-rapid rollout ensures that communities across the UK have access to convenient, high speed EV charging.
This rollout is part of full-scale redevelopments of its forecourts to deliver travel retail destinations with new food-to-go options including Pret, Greggs and Burger King, as well as convenience store refits, and development of car wash centre’s. MFG is investing £170m in 2025 alone across its estate and is committed to this quantum of investment over the coming years.
The UK electric vehicle market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand, falling battery prices , and clear government targets to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. As of 2025, over 1.5 million EVs are now on British roads, with over 1 in 5 new car sales being fully electric vehicles.
EV charging infrastructure remains a critical enabler of this transition. Recent surveys show that access to reliable and rapid charging continues to be a top priority for EV drivers. The rollout of high-speed charging at retail and forecourt locations is particularly important, empowering drivers to recharge quickly and conveniently during everyday journeys. Industry forecasts suggest that the UK will require 300,000 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers by 2030 to meet growing demand.
William Bannister, CEO of MFG said: “Completing this rollout of rapid charging bays across the Morrisons network in just five months is a testament to our team’s expertise and commitment. We are delivering on our promise to provide the infrastructure communities need to embrace electric vehicles, while continuing to invest in a best-in-class experience for all our customers.”
