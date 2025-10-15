A new initiative which will soon allow young people to travel anywhere on local buses for £1 will not immediately benefit those relying on public transport, according to a local Senedd member.
Laura Anne Jones MS has welcomed the announcement that all children and young people aged 5 to 15 will soon be able to travel for £1 under new “My Travel Passes” from November.
She says, however, that the Welsh Government must ensure it works with councils to make bus stops accessible, safe and fit for purpose in order to get the most out of this initiative.
“Making bus travel cheaper for children is a positive move, and I will always give credit where credit is due, particularly for young people and families feeling the pinch, and for those in rural areas where buses are a lifeline,” she said.
But Ms Jones believes too many local bus stops are currently not fit for purpose. For example, some are not accessible for those with disabilities or for young children.
“In some cases the bus stop is little more than a hedge by the roadside. It is not good enough and it has to change,” the Reform UK Senedd Member continued.
“We need proper, safe and accessible bus stops with lighting where possible, seating and clear information so people actually feel confident using public transport. That is how we encourage more people to use public transport and enable them to do so.”
Laura Anne Jones has called on the Cabinet Secretary, local councils and bus providers to work together to improve access and safety at bus stops to ensure that affordable travel is actually usable for all young people across Wales.
