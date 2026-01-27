STORM Chandra hit parts of Monmouth particularly hard last night leading to the closure of several roads as a public safety precaution.
-The M48 Severn Bridge was closed in both directions but it is now OPEN.
-Wonastow Road, Monmouth is now closed and the emergency services are on the site dealing with the flood water.
-There is flood water under the A40 going into Dingestow.
-Flood water between Mitchel Troy and the A40 junction.
The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Anyone aware of additional flooding or road closures in Monmouth and the surrounding area, contact: [email protected]
