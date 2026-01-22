VILLAGERS in Llanddewi Rhydderch are up in arms that one of their historic street names has been seemingly changed overnight by MCC.
The changing of Banal Lane to Panel Road first came to light after lifelong Llanddewi Rhydderch resident Kelvin Vater started complaining about potholes in the small lane, which runs through the village from Ty Tach Road to Mount Pleasant Road.
Kelvin told the Chronicle, "We reported the potholes in November 2024 to MCC, but no action was taken, so phone calls were made at monthly intervals until April 2025."
Kelvin was subsequently told by the Highways Department that Banal Lane did not exist, only a road referred to as Panel Road that no one in the local area had ever heard of.
Kelvin explained that local people had always known the road as Banal Lane, including two ladies in their nineties whose parents had called the road by that name.
It is thought the road was originally called Banadl Lane - banadl being the Welsh word for gorse of broom, and it was later anglicised.
The house at the bottom of the lane was originally named Cae Banadl (Broom Field), and it is believed the lane was once named after the house.
Yet such historic local knowledge carried little weight with County Hall.
Kelvin was told that if he wanted to restore the original name, he would be required to pay a fee of over £250.
"It's ridiculous!" Explained Kelvin. "MCC has renamed it Panel Road – with no local consultation whatsoever. I have lived at this address for 43 years.
"The council told me that if I get support from the people on the road, I can pay to have the name changed. I consider this to be a gross injustice, and I am fighting for the name Banal Lane to be reinstated."
Armed with a petition of over 30 signatures and the support of the community council, Kelvin got back in touch with MCC only to be told that he had failed to provide "Enough supportive evidence to confirm the name."
It was time to call in the big guns.
MP Catherine Fookes, Senedd member Peter Fox and local councillor Alistair Neil are all backing Kelvin's attempts to restore the historic name of a road MCC have deemed fit to rebrand as 'Panel!'
Kelvin explained, "The council will not say where the name Panel Road originated from. It could be someone at the council typed in Banal and the spellcheck auto-corrected it as Panel, and here we are."
To compound matters, on the Electoral Roll, Kelvin's address is clearly marked by MCC as Banal Lane, even though they have spelt it 'Banol.'
Kelvin is also in possession of a deceased relative's diary, who state in their entry for January 3, 1963, "Bannal Lane closed because of snow."
He has also recently obtained a copy of the 1881 Census, which also lists the lane as Bannel.
Kelvin explained, "I accept it's a different way of spelling it, but it confirms the name was in existence 150 years ago. Can MCC do the same with Panel Road?"
The Chronicle contacted MCC over a week ago, asking to explain why the road name was changed in the first place and what significance Panel Lane has to the local area. To date, they have failed to respond to our queries.
