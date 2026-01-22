“The upcoming changes that we face politically and policy-wise are well documented, however there is also still the day job to be done. Ongoing issues such as bovine TB, the legislative burden of Welsh Government’s water quality regulations and concerns over milk price continue to trouble farmers across the country.“As farmers it’s so important that we speak with one strong, collective voice on these issues to deliver change, which is why the effective lobbying of NFU Cymru is so important. I can’t wait to play my part in this lobbying, whether that’s in Cardiff Bay, Westminster or further afield and doing everything I can to make a difference for farmers throughout Wales.”