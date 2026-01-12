As the new year gets underway, the Farmers’ Union of Wales is once again starting January on a positive - and tasty - note with the return of our annual Farmhouse Breakfast Week.
For many farmers, January can be one of the toughest months of the year. The days are short, the weather is often against us, and the workload on the farm never really eases. That’s why Farmhouse Breakfast Week has become such a valued fixture in the rural calendar – an opportunity to pause, catch up with neighbours and friends, and enjoy a hearty breakfast made from the very best of Welsh produce.
This year, more than 20 breakfast events will be held across the length and breadth of Wales, from kitchens and community centres to cafés and livestock markets. As well as providing a much-need opportunity to bring communities together, they also provide a chance to raise vital funds for good causes. Last year alone, Farmhouse Breakfast Week raised over £21,000 for local and national charities, including more than £13,500 for the FUW President’s charity, the Wales Air Ambulance.
With a Senedd election fast approaching in May, this year’s Farmhouse Breakfast Week also carries an important political message. The FUW will use the opportunity to outline our key priorities for the next Senedd and Welsh Government: stability, sustainability, and long-term support for Welsh family farms. Farming needs certainty and clear direction, and these breakfasts provide a valuable platform for discussion at a crucial time.
One such event will take place in Cardiff Bay, kindly sponsored by Samuel Kurtz MS, bringing together politicians and stakeholders to talk about the future of farming in Wales. It’s vital that decision-makers hear directly from farmers and understand the realities facing our industry.
The week will also give members the opportunity to learn more about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), as it moves from design to delivery, and to find out more about the expert advice, support and local services the FUW provides to help members navigate the changes ahead.
There’s a warm welcome to everyone to join us again this year. We look forward to another successful Farmhouse Breakfast Week across Wales, celebrating local produce, supporting important charities, and bringing our communities together at the heart of winter. To find your local FUW breakfasts, visit our website or contact your local FUW county office.
