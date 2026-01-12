Though driving across Wales during winter may leave you thinking that farming activity must be as frozen as the land, the start of the year has long been the busiest time for completing seasonal jobs. Whether it be fixing fencing, cleaning the parlour, or maintaining machinery, the winter months provide a great opportunity to recuperate and prepare for the business ahead. Yet this time of year can pose additional risks to farmers and farm workers, with darker mornings and shorter days it is these seasonal jobs where accidents can easily happen.
As with all health and safety concerns in the industry, many of these are avoidable through careful planning and well-trodden common sense. For instance, complete any complex, isolating or outdoor work during daylight hours and leave those that can be done inside or with help for the dark evenings. If nighttime work is unavoidable, ensure that there is sufficient artificial lighting and that colleagues or neighbours are aware of where you are and what work you are doing.
In the same spirit, many find it useful to compile a list of emergency contacts, key holders, neighbours, vets, plumbers, contractors and any others that may be needed on short notice. The mobile app, What3Words, is also worth downloading as it can pinpoint key points on a farm or assist others in finding you if are out and about. It is equally recommended to print a hardcopy of key locations with each section’s What3Words code.
Though keeping machinery, equipment and vehicles well maintained and looked after is crucial to farm safety throughout the year, it is especially important during the colder months. Incidents with transport and machinery are consistently the highest cause of fatal injury within agriculture, this risk is exacerbated by icy conditions and poor visibility. By seriously evaluating weather conditions before using large machinery and wearing a helmet when using quad bikes and ATVs you can protect yourself and the most vulnerable part of your body from serious injury should an incident occur.
Safety also extends to your own security, both personally and in relation to your property. Long dark nights and winter weather creates an opportunistic environment for rural crime. Dusk-to-dawn security lights are a good idea along with CCTV and decent locks on outbuildings and fuel stores. Make sure field gates have capping hinges so they cannot be easily removed and ensure that valuable electric fences are well disguised to deter those who may want to sell them on. Some police services suggest securing boundary fences so that there is only one single, gated access onto the farm, and they recommend locking posts to obstruct large entrances to yards.
NFU Cymru continues to work alongside the Wales Farm Safety Partnership, Yellow Wellies and local authorities across the country and urge farmers this winter to take time to think about what you are doing and make sure everyone comes home safe.
