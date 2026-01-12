Safety also extends to your own security, both personally and in relation to your property. Long dark nights and winter weather creates an opportunistic environment for rural crime. Dusk-to-dawn security lights are a good idea along with CCTV and decent locks on outbuildings and fuel stores. Make sure field gates have capping hinges so they cannot be easily removed and ensure that valuable electric fences are well disguised to deter those who may want to sell them on. Some police services suggest securing boundary fences so that there is only one single, gated access onto the farm, and they recommend locking posts to obstruct large entrances to yards.