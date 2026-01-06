The FUW have taken the opportunity over the past fortnight to do some detailed number crunching to see what these changes could mean for Welsh farming businesses. Under the original proposals, up to half (48%) of Basic Payment Scheme recipients in Wales could have been affected. That would have had a serious impact on farming businesses, family succession, and the wider rural economy. It is no wonder the plans caused anger and frustration and led to a significant lobbying effort from the FUW and the wider industry.