No! When things get a little too much for the little ones on board, the monsters take time out from screaming in their faces and scaring the living daylights out of them, to gently put their chainsaws to one side, shake a few hands, pat a few heads, and grab a photo opportunity or two. Because at the end of the day it’s a family occasion and even the biggest monsters have a heart. Especially ones who are so dedicated to putting on a show.