HAVE you got what it takes to brave a ride into the dark where no stars shine, the dead things walk and all hope lies lost?
If so, then grab a ticket and climb aboard the Blaenavon ghost train this Halloween for an experience like no other!
Now in its second decade the express train into terror is a hugely popular attraction for people who want to spend Halloween rubbing shoulders with the demonic and diabolical.
Organised by the folks at Blaenavon's Heritage Railway the event is a labour of love for everyone involved.
Event coordinator Nathan Russell told the Chronicle, "We're a team of volunteers and any money we make is poured back into keeping the line open and the engines running.
"All the scarers and everyone behind the scenes work tirelessly to make it a unique experience."
Although Nathan doesn't get in character and terrorise people himself, his partner does.
"It's quite funny actually," he revealed. "Last year my partner went as a schoolgirl covered in blood carrying a big knife. The unnerving this was she was heavily pregnant at the time which just added to the effect!
"I remember saying to her at the time,'Dressing up and scaring people may not be the best thing for you to do in you condition,' but she was adamant. Thankfully everything went well and she and gave birth two weeks later!"
It's this kind of commitment that helps the Blaenavon ghost train experience pull in punters from all over the UK.
Nathan added, "There's always a huge demand and we usually sell out quite quickly. This year we've got an extra coach back from restoration so we'll be able to put a lot more bums on seats."
From diseased and stumbling zombies, to characters parading around dressed as Satan with seriously big horns, and let’s not forget that old holiday favourite - the girl from The Exorcist, there’s something for everyone at this ghoul fest.
But it’s not all about chilling the blood, making your heart skip a beat, and your nose bleed profusely in sheer terror.
No! When things get a little too much for the little ones on board, the monsters take time out from screaming in their faces and scaring the living daylights out of them, to gently put their chainsaws to one side, shake a few hands, pat a few heads, and grab a photo opportunity or two. Because at the end of the day it’s a family occasion and even the biggest monsters have a heart. Especially ones who are so dedicated to putting on a show.
Take a trip up top and catch a train this October and you’ll find the proof really is in the pumpkin.
The reign of terror will begin this weekend and there will be a short break before the train recommences its journey into the realms where the foul things lurk on Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31.
