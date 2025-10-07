Following critically acclaimed seasons in London and Edinburgh, Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, present an evening of wonderfully unscripted cutting-edge comedy at Hereford’s Courtyard theatre where audience can expect a show full of fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh out loud surrealism as these two masters of comedy improvisation join forces with their very special guests to create cascades of laughter and joyful silliness.
Paul Merton is best known as a firm fixture on the panel for‘Have I Got News for You’ and in this show on Saturday, November 1 he is joined by his talented wife Suki
For tickets, or more information contact the Box Office on 01432 340555 or visit courtyard.org.uk
