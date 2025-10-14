“My name is Christopher Boone. I am fifteen years and three months and three days. I know all the countries and capital cities of the world and every prime number up to 7507…”
So begins Mid Powys Youth Theatre (MPYT)’s return to the Wyeside this autumn with their bold, bright, beautiful spin on a contemporary classic. ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time’, adapted from Mark Haddon’s beloved novel, sees the company’s trademark ensemble style on full display, marking a heart-breaking, hilarious return to their spiritual home.
Artistic Director Ralph Bolland is delighted to be scaling up MPYT operations for the first time since 2018. “We’ve been busy since Covid with some brilliant little shows that delighted audiences and participants alike, but there’s no denying the place that MPYT at Wyeside holds in the hearts of our community.”
‘Curious Incident’ presents us with a neurodivergent murder-mystery, seen through the eyes of teenaged Christopher, navigating the harsh realities of a world that doesn’t always make sense. MPYT meets the tale head-on with imagination and zest, containing some fantastic physical theatre choreographed by Jake Nwogu.
MPYT remain committed to training young production artists in off-stage disciplines, creating vocational pathways across set design & props, sound & lighting; projection mapping and costume as well as co-ordinating and running the live performances. The project has offered professional mentoring in photography, graphic design, marketing, music tech and more.
Ralph says he is particularly pleased with the Professional Development opportunities MPYT has created for a handful of local, young artists. These ‘emergent professionals’, some ex-MPYTers among them, form a core part of the production team. “There is lovely symmetry in welcoming back young artists as professionals in their own right, to pass on their skills while broadening their own. It’s apt, as ‘Curious Incident’ is itself a beautiful story; both accessible and topical. We’re thrilled to be sharing it with everyone.”
