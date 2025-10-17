Not since the heady days of Eddie Tattersall’s Saturday dances have the rafters of the Town Hall rung with such a selection of 1960s hits as they did when Brian Wheeler and the Rhythm Band played the latest in the brand new series of Boro Bites concerts at Abergavenny Library.
Following on from the successful series debut which saw folk legend Huw Williams bring his one man potted history of the Broadway Musical to Abergavenny Library, the packed audience hand-jived and twisted to the sounds of the 60s with a hefty dose of humour thrown into the mix to add to the fun.
The hour-long lunchtime concerts - complete with a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit - are the brainchild of the Borough Theatre’s Lynsey Wheeler and are designed to provide affordable, ’bite-sized’ performances introducing audiences to performers they might not previously have encountered.
Future dates in this introductory season include an already sold out performance by Burn The Fiddle - made up of Bernie KilBride (fiddle), Imogen O’Rourke (flute) and Dan James (mandocello) and a special Christmas themed show in early December featuring Pat Smith and Ned Clamp.
Not only will there be an opportunity to learn to play the spoons during the session (Pat is one of Britain’s greatest players and teachers) there also will be an appearance by the legendary Mari Lwyd – a horse’s skull on a pole covered by a spectral white sheet.
Huw Williams said: “Boro Bites is more than just a snappy name for these concerts – we hope people will come for a taste of music they might not have experienced live, love what they hear and come to the Borough Theatre’s full-length concerts.”
Tickets are available from the theatre’s website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk or you can telephone the box office 01873 850 805
