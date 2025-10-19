A MAN has been charged with the murder of a Blaenavon former boxer and MMA all-rounder, whose family has paid tribute to the “biggest champ to us”.
Duane Keen, 47, was found with serious injuries at a house in Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, in the early hours of Friday (October 17) and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A 34-year-old man, also from Torfaen, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 20).
Mr Keen, a father and grandfather is survived by his three children and four grandchildren.
A family member said paying tribute: “Our family has been destroyed by the loss of a beloved son to Sandra and Jeff, a loving brother to Samantha and Ryan, a loving father to Corey, Joshua and Harry and a devoted grandfather to Thea Mai, Jaycee, Aliyah and Mila-Rose,”
“Duane was a great boxer and MMA all-rounder with lots of belts to his name. He loved being with his dogs and out walking with them. He would help anyone who needed it and was always at the end of a phone.
“Duane will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. There are no words to express what we as a family are going through.
“Duane, you were a champ in the ring, but you were the biggest champ to us.”
His family is being supported by specially trained officers for the duration of the investigation, and they have requested privacy to grieve at this difficult time.
Gwent Police continue to appeal for information regarding the incident and urge anyone who may be able to assist with their enquiries to come forward.
There will also be an increased police presence in Blaenavon over the coming days and weeks.
“Residents will see an increased number of officers in the area while enquires are being carried out,” a spokesperson said.
“If anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.
“Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media or via the form on our website and quoting log reference 2500331809.”
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by phone.”
Armed police were deployed in the town during the early hours of Friday morning as a precaution, as well as the air ambulance and several paramedics.
Photographs depicted a large number of forensic units at the scene throughout the day, as a major investigation took place.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths said earlier: “We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning, however we have arrested a man from the area, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”
