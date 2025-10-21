The family-friendly trail requires no booking, just arrive at the castle between 09:30am and 4:30pm on any day between Monday October 27 and Friday October 31.
Visitors to the “grandest castle” ever built by Welshmen can expect to meet the castle’s inhabitants of yesteryear and learn more about what their life would have been like when they lives there.
All who dare enter the gates will be sure to enjoy a day full of eerie fun for all ages this half term! Cadw members can do so for free, while admission fees apply for others.
