ANGLO Irish band Flook will be appearing at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny on Wednesday, November 12 as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.
After three decades, one live album, five studio albums and countless outstanding performances Flook show no sign of letting up and what began in 1995 as a ground-breaking union of musicians and instruments, has continued as a unique musical offering.
The band early on evolved an inimitable trademark sound and hold fast to their rightful reputation as exceptional musical innovators - the whistles and flutes of Brian Finnegan and Sarah Allen, the guitar of Ed Boyd and the bodhran of John Joe Kelly.
Tickets for Flook are available through the theatre’s box office or online
