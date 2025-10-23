DIVERSIONS will be in place as there is an M4 closure over the weekend to allow time for a new bridge to be built.

The M4 closure will be between junctions 18-19 in both directions from 7pm on Friday, October 24 to 6am on Monday, October 27.

The National Highways are completing a major construction stage of the new A432 Badminton Road Bridge and they have put a diversion into place.

The diversion is:

Any traffic westbound: Exit the M4 junction 18, and join the A46 heading towards Bath

Take the A420 towards Warmley at the A46/ A420 junction past Pennsylvania

Join the A4174 towards the M32 at the A420/A4174 junction in Warmley

Finally, join on the M4 at junction 19 from the M32 junction 1

Any eastbound traffic follow the same diversion route in reverse.

They are asking people to follow the diversion signs not satnavs and allow plenty of time to your journey.