AN EVENT to mark and discuss violence against women is to take place in Usk next month.
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is backed by the United Nations and held on Tuesday, November 25.
Independent councillor for Usk Meirion Howells said the Women’s Institute will stage a service and event to mark the occassion, on the following day, at St Mary’s Church in Usk on Wednesday, November 26.
He said he’d been asked to make councillors aware of the event when Monmouthshire County Council’s public services committee discussed the Gwent Violence Against Women, Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence partnership board which works to address the issue across the region.
Cllr Howells said: “There will be a banner parade from the Session House to the church where there will be guest speakers so it is more than just a service and they are keen to engage with people and invite them to come along.”
Cllr Howells also said he was “pleased” there is training for councillors on recognising domestic abuse: “It’s a really sensitive issue and you don’t always know how to approach someone.”
Amy Thomas, the violence against women, domestic violence and sexual violence advisor for Gwent briefed councillors on training the board, which also involves the police, NHS and the fire service, provides and support it puts in place for those experiencing domestic abuse.
She said the board’s communications plan is helping to publicise the event in Usk which starts at 10am at St Mary’s Church, on Wednesday, November 26, with the banner parade leaving the Sessions House at 9.30am.
