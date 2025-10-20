GREATER unity of top brass at two Gwent councils is set to be agreed by councillors.
At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, October 23, councillors will receive a report that explains the next steps to formalise the approach that will see senior staff shared with neighbouring Torfaen Borough Council.
This is the latest stage in the integration of council staff that started with the agreement of Torfaen last year to share their chief executive Stephen Vickers with Blaenau Gwent.
The report explains that it “seeks approval” from councillors for a package of “measures” designed to support the development and implementation of a federated approach between Blaenau Gwent.
This means that councillors needs to agree the Heads of Terms for the development of a Section 113 agreement to allow the lawful sharing of officers while maintaining the sovereignty and accountability of each council.
This will see a joint pay structure implemented for those senior roles that stretch over both councils and have “dual accountability.”
The report said: “Under Section 113 of the Local Government Act 1972, a local authority may place its officers at the disposal of another local authority, subject to agreement by both parties.
“This provides a legal mechanism for shared leadership and management arrangements across councils.
“The proposed agreement formalises the sharing of joint roles and roles delivering services on behalf of another authority.”
The agreement sets out: “the cost-sharing principles relating to shared posts and provides clarity on employment, indemnity, and operational arrangements, protecting the interests of each council.”
The report said: “This framework ensures that the federation operates with strong governance, fairness, and transparency, while maintaining the sovereignty and democratic accountability of each council.
“Collectively these actions will enhance organisational resilience, support effective collaboration, and create conditions for improved outcomes for both councils and the communities they serve.”
