New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gilwern Roots Cafe at Gilwern Community Centre, Lower Common, Gilwern; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: The Copper Kettle Tea Room at Em-Lee Bungalow, Llandewi Skirrid, Abergavenny; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: OCS Food Company Ltd at Asda Unit 1, Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: The Star on the Hill at Llansoy, Usk; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: Cofira Coffee Shop at 4a Bridge Court, Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: The Pantry at Bridges Centre, Drybridge Park, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: Pontio Lounge at 9-11 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: St James St Kitchen at Monmouth Methodist Church, St James' Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Old Nags Head at Granville Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: Portskewett Inn at The Portskewett Inn, 14 Main Road, Portskewett, Caldicot; rated on September 23
• Rated 3: The Hall Inn at Gwehelog, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on September 2
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 3a, 51-55 Bulwark Road, Chepstow; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: Burger King at Monmouth South Services, A40 Southbound, Monmouth; rated on September 17