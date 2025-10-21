THE Dell Vineyard in Raglan has completed its 2025 harvest, recording its largest and most successful yield to date. A total of 14 tonnes of grapes were picked, marking a significant leap from 2024’s challenging wet season.
The warm, dry spring and summer of 2025 produced exceptionally clean fruit with outstanding sugar and acid balance, a promising sign for the quality of the upcoming wines.
The Dell Vineyard was founded by the husband- and wife team Lucy and Dan Alford, who turned their long-held dream into a reality in 2021. Lucy, an intensive care nurse, and Dan, formerly a graphic designer, first discovered their love of wine while travelling through the Southern Hemisphere on their honeymoon in 2013.
“This harvest feels like a real turning point for The Dell,” said Daniel Alford, Owner and Vineyard Manager.
The experience planted the seed for a future in viticulture, one that took root years later, when the couple returned to Monmouthshire during the pandemic and began transforming part of the family’s farmland into a vineyard.
It was established in 2021 on land farmed by Dan’s family for five generations. The 2025 crop is expected to produce around 12,000 bottles, compared with just 3,000 bottles in 2024.
Lucy Alford, Co-owner of The Dell Vineyard said: “It’s been an exciting and busy year for us. We’ve loved welcoming visitors to the vineyard for tours, food pop-ups and live music events. It’s been amazing to see our wines enjoyed across Wales, and they can be found in wine merchants, deli’s and Michelin-starred restaurants.
“Sharing what we’ve created with others is the most rewarding part of the journey.”
The range will include white, rośe, red, and a traditional method sparkling wine, with the new releases planned for spring 2026 onwards.
