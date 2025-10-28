Plans for a development of 500 homes on the hills above Abergavenny have been submitted for feasibility checks after Monmouthshire Council passed a Regional Development Plan by just one vote.
The site, which sits east of the A465, would require bridges over the carriageway and nearby railway line. It’s estimated that would cost £5 million.
“It simply is not feasible to expect a developer to pay for bridges over an existing road, as well as making 50% of the homes built on the site affordable housing,” said Cllr Rachel Buckler, who is among the critics of the plan from the Conservative group.
“This site should not have been chosen. It is detached from the town and is a blight on the beautiful landscape around Abergavenny. That needs to be protected.”
“Large housing developments should also concern people already living there. We can’t get GP appointments at the best of times, but there is little regard here for the local infrastructure.”
The wider plan sets out how over 2,000 homes will be built in the county over the next 11 years. It will now be considered by PEDW on behalf of the Welsh Government.
Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, urged councillors to back the plan last Thursday, saying “[People] are in limbo waiting for something to change and it won’t unless we take bold action.”
