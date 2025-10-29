One fatality has been confirmed after an incident which saw the railway between Hereford and Abergavenny shut yesterday afternoon.
Passengers were told there would no trains arriving into Abergavenny station as the evening commute got underway on Tuesday due to what staff were told was an “emergency incident” on the track north of the town.
British Transport Police confirmed they were in attendance at the scene in Pontrilas, 13 miles away from Abergavenny.
“Officers were called to the line near Pontrilas at around 4.15pm yesterday (October 28) following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a spokesperson said.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.