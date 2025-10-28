Prunella Scales, star of legendary comedy Fawlty Towers has died at the age of 93, just a year after her actor husband Timothy West.
Back in 2022 the couple spend the day filming at The Goose and Cuckoo pub in Llanover as they travelled the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal as part of their C4 Great Canal Journeys series
Timothy and Prunella hosts of the show, chose the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal route as part of the seventh instalment of the popular Channel 4 series.
After completing a passage of the renowned waterway, filming continued at the Goose and Cuckoo Inn, Llanover, where the couple were greeted with a packed pub of forty regulars and Welsh folk band.
The Goose and Cuckoo was chosen for its rich place in local and national history.
Back in the 1800s, the pub became ‘a magnet’ for drinkers after Lady Llanover, a supporter of the Temperance movement, bought up every public house on her estate, converting each into a coffee house.
Timothy, and Prunella, joined in conversation with the locals, many of whom were described as ‘characters’ and drafted especially for the occasion.
The folk singers regaled traditional Welsh ditties, often hundreds of years old. One number, ‘Reel Llanover’ was first written by Lady Llanover’s musicians back in the 1800s.
Ms Scales was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2013 and is said to have died peacefully at home in London on Monday
In a statement to the PA Media news agency her sons, Samuel and Joseph, said: “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93.
“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died. Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024.
She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”
