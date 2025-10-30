New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Salt & Pepper Ltd at 31 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on October 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Goytre Arms at Star Road, Penperlleni, Pontypool; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Woodlands Tavern at The Woodland Tavern, Well Lane, Llanfair Discoed, Chepstow; rated on October 22