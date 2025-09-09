At NFU Cymru we believe this most recent survey is further evidence of the value that Welsh farming delivers for the people and communities of Wales. The fact that the sector continues to feed the nation, manages 80% of the land area in Wales, underpins a food and drink industry worth over £9bn and makes unparalleled contribution to the economic, environmental, social and cultural wellbeing of rural Wales represents a fantastic return for the public spend of around 2% of the current overall Welsh Government budget. It is brilliant to know that the overwhelming majority of the Welsh public see it the same way.