A new YouGov poll has revealed overwhelming support for British farmers.
The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 94% of Brits believe farmers contribute noticeably and positively to society. Breaking the results down, that opinion was even stronger in Wales, where 97% of those questioned felt farmers contributed ‘a great deal or a fair amount’ to society. In comparison, favourability ratings from respondents in England and Scotland came in at 94% and 92% respectively.
We believe the strong polling in Wales reflects the deep cultural and economic importance of farming to Welsh life - from sustaining rural communities to maintaining the landscapes that shape the nation's identity.
The YouGov dataset was framed around the question ‘Who do Britons think are overpaid and underpaid?’ and showed that the British public views farmers as among the most underpaid professionals. The independent survey found that 61% of Britons believe farmers are underpaid, placing them alongside other essential roles such as care workers, cleaners, nurses and shop assistants. Only 5% of respondents felt farmers are paid too much, highlighting a sense that the value of food production is not reflected in farmers’ incomes.
For farming in Wales, the figures offer encouragement. Public understanding and support are crucial as discussions continue about future support schemes and fair returns for farmers. The findings come at a critical time for the agricultural sector. Farmers across Wales are facing mounting pressures, from volatile market prices to policy uncertainty and the challenge of meeting ambitious environmental targets. Against this backdrop, the survey is a reminder that the public recognises the contribution farmers make - not just in producing food, but in underpinning food security and the rural economy.
At NFU Cymru we believe this most recent survey is further evidence of the value that Welsh farming delivers for the people and communities of Wales. The fact that the sector continues to feed the nation, manages 80% of the land area in Wales, underpins a food and drink industry worth over £9bn and makes unparalleled contribution to the economic, environmental, social and cultural wellbeing of rural Wales represents a fantastic return for the public spend of around 2% of the current overall Welsh Government budget. It is brilliant to know that the overwhelming majority of the Welsh public see it the same way.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.