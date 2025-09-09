This week marks Rural Crime Action Week, drawing attention to crime in our rural communities, with farmers often bearing the brunt of the issue.
As criminals adopt more sophisticated tactics, the threats to rural communities grow in complexity, leaving farmers vulnerable to a range of crimes. These include theft of livestock and machinery, vandalism and trespassing, all of which erode the sense of security that has traditionally defined rural life.
One of the most alarming trends is the rise in machinery theft. High-value equipment, such as tractors and quad bikes, are being increasingly targeted, with stolen goods often entering illegal markets. The extent of the problem was documented last year with Dyfed-Powys Police receiving over sixty reports of stolen quad bikes across the force in 2024.
As we have seen in communities across Wales over recent months, livestock theft is another major concern. With fluctuating market prices, the lure of a quick profit from sheep and cattle - often kept in remote locations - can become more tempting for thieves. The loss of livestock can be devastating to a farmer, not just financially but emotionally, as it often involves the loss of years of breeding and investment.
While rural crime remains a persistent problem, farmers can take several proactive steps to protect their property and livestock. One effective measure is increasing security on farm premises. Installing CCTV cameras at key locations can act as a deterrent. Regularly checking gates and fences, securing them with locks, and displaying visible security signs can further discourage criminals. Similarly, vehicles should be kept in safe locations, with keys removed from the ignition.
Another way farmers can protect their assets is by embracing smart technology. GPS trackers on valuable machinery and equipment can often help recover stolen items quickly. Meanwhile, invisible forensic property marking systems which can be detected under UV light, can be applied to tools, vehicles and machinery. This can provide a link between stolen property and its rightful owner and acts as a deterrent against theft and a crucial tool in recovering stolen items.
Building strong relationships with local police forces is also crucial in tackling rural crime. Farmers should ensure they report any crime or suspicious activity promptly and engage with the police to monitor crime trends in their area.
Rural crime is often underreported, resulting in inadequate allocation of police resources and misconceptions as to the scale of the issues. If you need assistance reporting a crime please contact your local FUW county office for support. Through increased collaboration and vigilance, Welsh farmers can work together to safeguard our rural communities.
