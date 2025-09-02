The first week of September once again marks Love Lamb week, now in its tenth year. The week provides a perfect opportunity to celebrate the high quality produce, its magnificent taste, and its key role as the beating heart of so many of Wales' rural communities.
It’s worth remembering that our Welsh lamb is a family affair from start to finish; from the family farms in Wales who produce it, to our consumers who enjoy coming together around the table to eat. It is a product shaped by generations of knowledge and tradition, with its distinct flavour a result of Wales’ unique environment, delivering a product that is not only delicious but also rooted in the Welsh landscape. This heritage of traditional farming methods and a deep connection to the land is what makes Welsh lamb so special, offering a taste that is truly unique and a story that is genuinely authentic.
Beyond the plate, Welsh lamb is a powerful economic engine for our country. The industry supports thousands of jobs, not just on farms, but throughout the supply chain, from local abattoirs, independent butchers and bustling farmers' markets. This traceability and local connection mean that when you choose Welsh lamb, you are directly investing in the sustainability and vibrancy of our rural economy, and in turn securing local employment and sustaining the Welsh language and rural communities.
Recent years have however seen the sector face its share of challenges. UK trade figures released earlier this year showed a 40% surge in imported sheep meat in 2024 - the highest level since 2018. Imports from New Zealand and Australia now account for 86% of UK sheep meat imports; a result of lower prices from the Southern Hemisphere, new Free Trade Agreements, and record levels of deadweight prices in the UK. The continuation of such a trend could be a real threat to the livelihoods of Welsh farmers by displacing high-quality, sustainably produced Welsh lamb in favour of imports that have travelled thousands of miles, and undermining our long-term food security and self-sufficiency.
In light of such challenges, this week therefore provides a timely opportunity to champion Welsh Lamb. It is a chance to not only celebrate the product, but to make a conscious choice to support the families and communities who produce it. By choosing Welsh lamb, not only are you supporting a way of life, a set of values, but also a flavour that is unmistakably Welsh. Let's ensure the future of Welsh lamb is as bright as its past.
