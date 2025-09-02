It’s worth remembering that our Welsh lamb is a family affair from start to finish; from the family farms in Wales who produce it, to our consumers who enjoy coming together around the table to eat. It is a product shaped by generations of knowledge and tradition, with its distinct flavour a result of Wales’ unique environment, delivering a product that is not only delicious but also rooted in the Welsh landscape. This heritage of traditional farming methods and a deep connection to the land is what makes Welsh lamb so special, offering a taste that is truly unique and a story that is genuinely authentic.