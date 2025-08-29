This week sees the return of Love Lamb Week which runs from 1st to 7th of September with the aim to shine a light on the sustainability of UK sheep production, whilst also reminding consumers of the exceptional taste and quality that Welsh and UK lamb brings to the dinner table.
NFU Cymru is continuing to work with farmers across the country to showcase delicious, nutritious and climate friendly PGI Welsh Lamb. Welsh sheep farmers produce the finest quality lamb in the world. Our landscapes and climate conditions make us extremely proud that our country is one of the world's most sustainable places to produce red meat. We can turn inedible grass into a tasty, nutritious protein, on landscapes that are often unsuitable for other types of food production.
There is a real pride in sheep farming in this country – a pride which stems from the sector’s prominence in Welsh history and culture, from how it has helped shape our iconic countryside through the ages to its incredibly high standards of animal health and welfare.
We are at a crucial time for Welsh farming, as the UK Government seeks to agree further free trade deals with countries around the world. Sheep farmers face challenges from trade deals already agreed with Australia and New Zealand, which could see sizeable increases in lamb imports coming into the UK tariff-free. This would undercut many UK sheep farmers who are working with ever-increasing costs of production and face changes to government support schemes. NFU Cymru continues to remind our governments in Cardiff and Westminster of the importance of the sector to Wales and the need for policy and trade agreements that will ensure a productive and profitable future for our sector.
Retailers and food service businesses have a huge part to play in the promotion of home-grown lamb. That’s why we’re urging retailers to honour their sourcing commitments, champion Welsh lamb produced to world-leading standards and support their suppliers.
Optimal use of levy payer investment to include targeted campaigns, such as Love Lamb Week, is vitally important for the whole supply chain, from farm businesses and processors to retailers and food service. It helps promote the benefits of eating red meat as part of a healthy, balanced diet and reassures consumers by communicating natural health benefits. No one can argue against the importance of having a balanced diet composed of the finest ingredients out there.
Most importantly, we hope that Love Lamb Week continues to provide the opportunity for more people to have a go at trying out a delicious homecooked PGI Welsh Lamb dish. There are plenty of easy to make, nutritious and affordable recipes for all the family to try on the Eat Welsh Lamb and Beef website. You can feed the whole family and the recipes are available for free, so please visit the Love Lamb Week website for more information about how you can get involved.
