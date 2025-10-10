Our attendance at these conferences is always critical to our lobbying, last year our joint events with the Farmers’ Union of Wales allowed the industry to share joint concerns on the Sustainable Farming Scheme and the importance of sufficient funding from Westminster to Welsh Government. Yet with only a few months until the Senedd in its current form dissolves for election campaigning, and parties finalising their manifestos towards the end of 2025, this year’s party conferences might prove the most significant with each group looking to make gains under the new electoral system next May.