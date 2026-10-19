A pub that has won awards for its starring role in the local community has transformed its marquee into a space for creative and wellbeing actives.
The Halfway, in Tal-y-Coed, is now using the space to host a wide range of different events and workshops to tackle isolation and loneliness in their rural community. The pub also provides support for residents who often live and work alone.
“It’s a community ecosystem - powered by good food, good people and a big-hearted vision for the future,” said Rhiannon Metters, who runs the pub with partner, Jason James.
“Profits, space and energy are reinvested into people — supporting skills, creativity, connection and sustainability in a rural area where such opportunities are often limited. The Halfway is rooted in community, championing local producers, hosting live music and events, and offering a relaxed, inclusive space where people genuinely feel they belong.”
With further expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST), the marquee has now been fully transformed it into an all‑year‑round space for the whole community.
Pub is The Hub is a not-for-profit organisation providing independent and specialist advice to publicans on services diversification and activities so they can all provide viable local services to their communities.
Across the country, publicans have transformed their spaces to open libraries, cinemas, allotments, play areas and much more. Pub is The Hub has been able to offer small grants through its Community Services Fund since 2013.
The Halfway, through its Pubtopia initiative, is expanding use of the upgraded marquee to host a wide range of creative and wellbeing activities. These will include dementia‑friendly sessions, crafting workshops such as animal‑felt making, ceramics and glassmaking, all designed to improve social connection, reduce rural isolation and promote wellbeing.
Inside, there is also a village shop which supports other local businesses by purchasing local, fresh produce and offers an alternative to travelling to the nearest towns of Abergavenny and Monmouth.
The pub recently won an award for its community programme, as Rhiannon and James visited Catherine Fookes MP in Westminster to officially receive it.
The Minister for the Future of Work Kate Dearden, said rural pus are crucial to helping communities thrive and providing opportunities.
“Rural pubs like The Halfway are vital to their communities. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing residents, like those in Tal-y-Coed, with a place to come together, socialise, and beat isolation,” she said.
“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs with our Hospitality Support Fund, the Budget’s £4.3 billion support package and by cutting red tape.”
Pub is The Hub regional advisor Roger Belle added: “These publicans have brought the idea of a community pub to a new level, providing support not just for people living locally but also supporting skills and wellbeing.
“This all-season marquee is proving to be a lifeline for those living in this isolated rural area offering everything from crafting classes, to hosting dementia groups and working as a community space.”
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