Pokémon has caught fire again. The Japanese franchise that gripped the nineties in its cult-like embrace has cast its spell on a new generation. Charizard, Pikachu, and Genera have once again become household names.
And if you live in Abergavenny and you’re a Pokémon fan, your luck’s in. Because a new independent shop dedicated to all things Pokémon has just opened its doors in the town.
Located in Cross Street, Black Mountain Trading Cards is the brainchild of Brynmawr man Alex Burn and specialises in Pokémon cards and products for collectors and players of all ages.
Alex, now 32, got caught up in the original Pokémon craze when he started playing the game in the late nineties on his Game Boy.
“I was about five or six at the time.” Explained Alex. “And had no idea that I was getting into something that I’d still be passionate about all these years later, but here I am.”
Alex was in the army for five years and has also worn the hat of a chef, a HGV driver, and a project manager, but throughout it all, his passion for Pokémon was bubbling away in the background.
Alex told the Chronicle, “It’s difficult to put into words why people are so obsessed with Pokémon. Obviously the collecting element plays a huge part, and I suppose there’s also the nostalgia angle, but there’s also a real buzz buying a regular box of cards and not knowing exactly what you’re going to find inside.”
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About 11 years ago Alex decided to put his knowledge and experience of Pokémon to good use and began buying and selling cards online in his spare time.
After setting up an eBay store, his passion became quite a profitable little sideline, and he was soon selling cards for thousands of pounds.
Alex explained, “About a year ago I decided I’d had enough of the 100-hour weeks and decided to give up my regular job and just concentrate on my online business full-time.”
As the business grew, Alex thought it would be a great idea to open a bricks-and-mortar shop where like-minded souls could come together to buy and trade cards in person rather than online.
Which brings us back to the present.
Alex added, “We only opened on Saturday, but so far the reception has been phenomenal. We’ve had people of all ages coming in, and the shop seems to be creating a real buzz.
“Customers are finding our prices really good because we’re not here to rip anyone off; we’re huge fans ourselves, and I think people relate to that.
“We’re open from 10 am -7 pm and have a dedicated gaming room out the back where people can go with their cards. We also plan to host community events and activities to help bring Pokémon fans together.”
2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the pocket monsters. Obviously it’s a good omen for the opening of a shop related to all things Pokémon.
Alex said, “The last three years have been crazy when it comes to Pokémon . It has really taken off again, and although we plan to stock other cards as we settle in, I think it’s Pokémon that’s going to continue to be the big draw.”
In this day and age, it’s always good to see a new shop open its doors in town and as Alex explains, “We're proud to be a new local business in Abergavenny and hope to create a welcoming environment for collectors, families and enthusiasts to buy, trade and enjoy the hobby for years to come.”
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