A popular pub in Abergavenny will open under new management for the first time this weekend, after the community was surprised to find a ‘To Let’ sign put up outside.
In July, the team that had been running the Crown and Sceptre, in Mardy, announced new landlords were actively being sought for the pub on social media.
They apologised for the abrupt fashion in which many found out the news at the time, but thanked the incredible local community for their support.
“One of the most special things about this journey has been the people we’ve met along the way,” they said online earlier this week.
“We’ve had the absolute pleasure of getting to know so many amazing people, especially here in the Mardy, and what started as serving pints and sharing a few laughs has grown into so many genuine connections. We’re incredibly grateful that many of these connections will continue as friendships long after our time behind the bar is over.”
“Running a pub is about so much more than just pulling pints — it’s about the people, the community, the stories, the laughter and the memories made along the way. And thanks to every single one of you, we’ve had all of that and more.”
However, in the latest positive turn in the life of the popular boozer, it has been confirmed a new landlord has been found and the new era will begin this weekend.
Chris Skinner and his family were officially confirmed as the proud new landlords of The Crown and Sceptre on Monday. The doors will be opening on Friday October 23 at 5pm.
It will be drinks only to begin, but the kitchen set will be up and running in due course.
The previous landlords, Justin, Kayleigh, Noah and Layla, have wished the new landlords the very best for the future and praised the smooth transition.
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