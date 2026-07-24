The people who have been running a popular pub in Abergavenny have announced they are going to ‘let go’ of the venue.
The Crown and Sceptre, in Mardy, is on the lookout for new owners three years after the family-run pub was last taken over, but there is still plenty of time to pop in and enjoy more food and drink before the keys are handed over.
“We have given nine months' notice, and there is currently no confirmed leaving date, so we're not going anywhere just yet,” the management said in a heartfelt social media post.
“There is still plenty of time to enjoy many more drinks, laughs, and good times together before we hand over the keys. If anyone is interested in renting the pub, please feel free to pop in for a chat. We'd be more than happy to answer any questions and help in any way we can.”
“For many of you, this may not come as a complete surprise. You know how busy our lives have become, juggling several businesses while raising our young family. We often go weeks without a day off, and finding any balance between work and family life has become increasingly difficult. We always said that if running the pub ever started to impact our children, we would need to reassess our situation—and sadly, that time has come.”
“This decision has not been made lightly. It has been something we have thought long and hard about over a long period of time. As heartbreaking as it is for us, we know it is the right decision for our family. Our biggest disappointment is that we weren't able to share this news with you in person. We had hoped to tell our friends, family, and loyal customers ourselves before anything became public.”
In the post, the team apologised for the way regulars and locals found out about the news. Although it doesn’t mean the pub is closing - the premises is rented and could find a new publican to take over - a ‘To Let’ sign appeared outside the pub without any warning. If a new management team and tenant isn’t found the Mardy local then it could shut for good.
“Unfortunately, our landlords chose to put a sign outside the pub without informing us, despite originally telling us we would have six weeks before this happened,” they continued.
“We are truly sorry that many of you found out this way.”
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to each and every one of you for your incredible support over the past three years. You've made The Crown & Sceptre so much more than just a pub—you've made it a community. We are genuinely grateful for every visit, every conversation, every laugh, and every memory we've shared together.”
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