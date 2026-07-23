A group of tenants in Abergavenny have been speaking about their struggles with living conditions at a block of flats in Abergavenny.
Anthony, Sarah, Vic, Julie and Eleanor, who are being identified by first name only, have found themselves embroiled in a battle with Monmouthshire Housing Association over the behaviour of a neighbour. They say they now suffer with severe anxiety, and some are taking medication because of their current living arrangements.
“I am scared to walk around my own building,” Julie told the Chronicle from her flat at Ysgurbowen.
“I suffer with anxiety now, something which I have never had to deal with before. Anthony comes up every evening to help me make sure the doors and windows are locked before I barricade the front door and go to sleep.”
“My husband, Vic, has stage four dementia and it confuses him when I have to barricade the front door. We have complained at least a dozen times collectively, but Monmouthshire Housing Association refuses to take concrete action.”
Among the allegations made against their neighbour is the continued use of cannabis, allowing children to water bomb an 80-year-old resident and fly tipping in communal areas of the building.
In a letter to Anthony, Monmouthshire Housing Association stated it has become increasingly difficult to take action against those using cannabis - which is a class B substance - “due to general acceptance and police pretty much decriminalising it.”
However, a police force is unable to decriminalise anything themselves. Its job is to enforce the law outlined by the Home Office.
After being approached by The Chronicle, Gwent Police confirmed that possession and supply of cannabis remain illegal and anyone with concerns should report it to them.
“Cannabis and cannabis resin are class B controlled drugs,” a spokesperson said.
“It is illegal to possess, supply, offer to supply, produce, import or export cannabis or cannabis resin except under a Home Office licence.”
“It is also an offence to cultivate any plant of the genus cannabis except under a Home Office licence.”
“Possession of cannabis-based medicinal products is unlawful unless they have been lawfully prescribed and are possessed in accordance with the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001.”
In response, MHA confirmed that the stance exhibited in the letter does not necessarily reflect the views of the organisation. They also acknowledged the complaints made by residents at Ysgurbowen, but they couldn’t comment on the specific details of the case.
"Monmouthshire Housing Association is committed to responding to reports of anti-social behaviour and investigating concerns in line with our policies, working with the police and partner agencies where appropriate. The comments attributed to a member of staff do not reflect MHA's position,” a spokesperson said.
“However, we can confirm that our Neighbourhoods Team has been actively working with and supporting the residents at Ysugborwen.”
"We carry out regular inspections of communal areas, as well as scheduled fire risk assessments, to help ensure the building remains safe for residents. Where potential hazards or health and safety concerns are brought to our attention, they are investigated and addressed as appropriate, in line with our responsibilities as a landlord and our commitment to maintaining a safe living environment for all residents.”
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