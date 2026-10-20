THEY’RE live, they’re electrik and they make a beautiful orchestral noise. And if you’re an ELO fan they’ve much as close as it’s possible to get without seeing the real thing.
They are of course Abergavenny’s very own Electrik Live Orchestra and they’ll be playing Jeff Lynne and ELO’s greatest hits for two nights this November at the Abergavenny Borough Theatre.
Tribute acts have never been more popular. In the case of acts like the Bootleg Beatles, it’s the closest fans will ever get to seeing the Fab Four live.
However, with bands such as Eagles tribute act Talon and the Electrik Live Orchestra, it’s a chance to see an act as the fans remember them before age, auto-tuning, ravaged vocal cords, and the second to last final farewell tour left them a little lacklustre and worse for wear.
As a seasoned musician and the voice and guitar of one of the UK’s most highly-rated ELO tribute bands, Jason Ball knows a thing or two about what the fans expect from a tribute act.
He added, “Diehard ELO fans won’t pull any punches if you give a lacklustre performance because their attitude is ‘come on then, impress us.’ And it’s our job to do just that.”
The Electrik Live Orchestra has gone from strength to strength and has grown in popularity with each passing year.
To do justice to the nature and complexity of the ELO repertoire, the Electrik Live Orchestra has no less than seven members on stage at any one time. They also have other members they can call on in an emergency and their own sound engineer and lighting.
And you’ll have an opportunity to reacquaint yourself with the songs your mother should know when ELO tribute band, The Elektrick Live Orchestra rolls into town this November on their mighty pop juggernaut.
The Electrik Live Orchestra will be at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13. Tickets are £28. Call 01873 850805 or visit the theatre’s website for more information.
Their shows always sell out, so act fast!
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