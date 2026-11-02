Those visiting Abergavenny to stock up for halloween last week were given a treat of their own when a mobile police station arrived in town, ensuring nobody was up to their old tricks for the festive season.
On Thursday, officers rolled into town with their shiny new mobile police station where locals were given the opportunity to speak to officers, raise concerns and ask questions about policing in their area. The officers were also specially equipped to offer crime prevention advice and reassurance ahead of the halloween weekend.
“It was fantastic to meet so many members of the community throughout the day,” the officers later said on social media.
“The feedback regarding the Mobile Police Station was overwhelmingly positive, with many people commenting on how useful and accessible it is. Residents told us they were pleased to see it in the town centre and thought it was a great way to engage with local officers and discuss any issues affecting their community.”
The officers were also armed with a variety of resources and information for young people, parents and residents advising them how to stay out of trouble while having fun over the half-term and halloween.
Mobile stations were first rolled out by Gwent Police in 2010, with the intention of bringing most of the facilities a normal police station would have to rural and isolated communities where residents may struggle to connect with officers.
They vehicles also tour special events across the Gwent region, such as the Usk Show, and are equipped with similar technologies available to officers at conventional stations allowing residents to report their concerns and check real-time progress on incidents.
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