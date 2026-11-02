A LISTED High Street bank branch is set for a spruce up after plans were granted listed building consent.
The overhaul will see the removal of parts of the existing roof of the NatWest Bank branch in Abergavenny’s High Street with artificial slates replaced with natural Spanish slate.
Cracks on coping stones on the grade II-listed building’s external walls will also be repaired and water-stained tiles replaced and external staircase cleaned and, with anti-slip treads and paint used, and the handrail replaced.
A total of 13 front facing windows, and 10 rear facing, will be repaired and redecorated with the existing colour maintained and a roof light replaced.
The works have been approved by Monmouthshire County Council’s conservation officer, Molly Edwards, who is able to determine applications for works to Grade II and II-star listed buildings under delegation from Cadw without the application having to be referred to the conservation body.
Materials to be used are specified as conditions of the the permission.
Ms Edwards’ report said the NatWest is “one of a few high street banking branches still on the High Street” which is within the Abergavenny Conservation Area.
Her report said parts of the building date back to the 17 th century while it was listed in 1973 as ‘the Old Bank’ for its “special interest as an early to mid-19th century bank premises of definite character and retaining architectural detailing of high quality, particularly the Gothick rear elevation.”
The report said: “Architectural evidence suggests that the building has been constructed in several different phases, the earliest dating from approximately the 17th century with cruck trusses potentially surviving in the fabric.
“The rear Gothick character is attributable to the early 18th century. The remaining structure is mid-19th century onwards with the building in use as a bank, however, historical evidence demonstrates alterations in the late-20th century that diluted the character.”
Neighbouring buildings on Abergavenny‘s High Street are also listed.
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