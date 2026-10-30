FAMILY Volunteering Club is inviting local families to get involved this November, with two upcoming sessions offering children and their grown-ups the chance to have fun, meet others and give something back to their community.
The free sessions are designed for children under nine and the adults who care for them, making volunteering an enjoyable activity for the whole family.
Since launching in Abergavenny, the club has worked with a range of local organisations to help families discover how they can contribute to their community.
Activities have included litter picking with Keep Abergavenny Tidy, making flags for Abergavenny Pride, baking cakes for volunteers at Gateway Church and helping prepare community spaces for local events.
Families have also worked with PAWB Arts and Friends of Union Road Playground on a creative consultation, giving children the opportunity to share their ideas about how their local play spaces could be improved. More recently, families collected apples from the Community Orchard to be pressed into juice for community use.
The sessions are designed to be relaxed, welcoming and accessible. Each one includes a short introduction to the organisation being supported, followed by fun, hands-on volunteering activities and time for a snack and a story. Adults take part alongside the children, and no previous volunteering experience is needed.
Leyla, who coordinates the club locally, said: ''It’s lovely to see children getting involved in their community from such a young age. Whether they’re helping look after a park, making something for a local event or sharing their ideas about their neighbourhood, they can see that they have something to contribute.''
Two opportunities to get involved this November
Families are invited to join the next two sessions in Abergavenny.
Autumn litter-picking scavenger hunt
On Sunday 8 November, the club will team up with Keep Abergavenny Tidy again for a litter-picking scavenger hunt around Bailey Park. Children and adults will explore the park, search for litter, sort recycling from rubbish and discover how long different items take to break down.
The session runs from 10am to 11.30am, starting at the Girlguiding Hall near Fairfield Car Park.
Christmas crafts at Gateway Church
On Tuesday 17 November, families can head to Gateway Church’s Rehoboth Centre for a Christmas-themed session. Children and adults will make cards, gifts and festive decorations to thank the volunteers who help their community throughout the year.
Both sessions are free, with activities designed for children under nine and their grown-ups. All equipment and materials are provided.
The club also welcomes suggestions from local families about future volunteering activities, including the kinds of causes they would like to support and what would make it easier to attend. A support budget may be available to help with barriers to participation, including transport costs, translators or an additional carer.
To find out more, book a place or suggest a future activity, visit www.familyvolunteeringclub.co.uk/abergavenny or email [email protected].
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