EALING comedy ‘Kind Hearts and Coronets is coming to Monmouth’s Savoy later this month.
Voted number six in the BFI list of best British films of the 20th century, this new stage version has been adapted from the original novel by Roy Horniman on which the classic film was based.
The show is coming to Monmouth’s Savoy on Friday, October 30, at 7.30pm.
The film is about Archie Gascoyne Williams, a man on a mission.
He comes from a long, illustrious and very wealthy family, the Gascoynes, through his mother.
She was disowned by the family because she married beneath her rank, by marrying a travelling salesman in ladies underwear.
As Archie discovers, he by the laws of heredity in line to inherit the title of Earl Gascoyne and the family fortunes should the intervening Gascoynes die.
From this, he decides to set about working his way up the family tree until he inherits the Gascoyne fortune by the simple expedient of murdering those members of the family that stand in his way.
Besides having his eyes set on the Gascoyne title, he also has his eye on Sibella, the extrovert sister of Archie’s best friend Grahame Hallward, as well as Edith Gascoyne and a nursery maid.
The original film starred Dennis Price as the lead and Alec Guinness, who played all six murder victims.
The play follows the same lines with all the murdered Gascoynes being played by Derek Palmer.
The three ladies in Archie’s life are all played by the same actress (Emma Stacey).
Archie himself is played by James Scannell who has been in two previous ignition shows: Call Me Dusty and The Invisible Man.
To purchase a ticket go to https://monmouth-savoy.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873683062 or call in at the box office.
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