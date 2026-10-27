AN indoor golf attraction could help turn around the fortunes of a struggling Monmouthshire County Council owned business park if it’s given the green light by planners.
It’s claimed an indoor golf simulator attraction could draw in up to 21,600 people a year to the Castlegate Business Park in Caldicot which was bought by MCC for £7 million in 2018 and has since struggled with occupancy levels.
An application seeking change of use planning permission for Unit 700 at the park has been submitted to the county council’s planning department by Caldicot resident Ben Baker of Cwmbran-based Swing City Golf.
The plans would see the unit, which has been empty for a number of years, transformed to an indoor golfing destination, including simulator bays, seating and refreshment areas.
The application also outlines how the operator, which was incorporated in January of this year, aims to set up partnerships with local food and drink businesses to provide refreshments to customers who could spend several hours at the facility which won’t employ any staff.
The document estimates between 210 and 420 people could visit each week with yearly visitor numbers of between 10,800 to 21,600.
The application also outlines how the facility would be used for coaching and to encourage beginners of all ages, backgrounds and abilities as well as “underrepresented groups” to practice or try golf.
The application has been supported by Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen Matthew Jones who has written to the planning department and stated: “I believe the proposal has the potential to generate economic benefits for Caldicot by attracting visitors to the town and supporting neighbouring businesses.”
In April councillors were told the authority expected the business park to rack up a loss of £206,550 during the current 2026/27 financial year.
The application is being considered by the planning department with members of the public able to comment until Wednesday, November 11.
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