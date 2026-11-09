Hundreds lined Frogmore Street in Abergavenny Town Centre for the Remembrance Sunday Service and parade on the weekend.

At 10.45am, the parade left the town hall and marched through the town centre to the bottom of Frogmore Street, where they gathered with members of the public for a service to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Members of different public services and community groups were invited to lay wreaths at the foot of the War Memorial before the service began, including the fire service and Gwent Police.

Monmouthshire’s MP, the leader of Monmouthshire County Council and the Mayor of Abergavenny also participated in the parade as it returned to the Town Hall following the singing of the national anthems.

Mel Hughes with son Clive at Abergavenny Remembrance Sunday
Abergavenny’s very own D-Day Veteran Mel Hughes, who is now 101, laid a wreath at the start of the service. (Iliffe)
Back of remembrance parade abergavenny
Hundreds followed the Remembrance Sunday parade through the town centre. (Iliffe)
Members of the ukrainian community at Abergavenny remembrance
Members of the Ukrainian community who have settled in Abergavenny joined the parade. (Iliffe)
Dignitaries Abergavenny Remembrance
Abergavenny Mayor, Cllr Bryony Nicholson (right), Monmouthshire MP, Catherine Fookes (second right) and Leader of Monmouthshire Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby (second from left) join the parade. (Iliffe)
Crosses at abergavenny war memorial
Members of the community were invited to leave crosses at the foot of the war memorial on Frogmore Street. (Iliffe)
Poppy wreaths at the foot of Abergavenny war memorial
Wreaths from a variety of local groups were laid as part of the service. (Iliffe)
Members of the armed forces community lay a wreath in Abergavenny
Members of the armed forces community in Abergavenny lay wreaths to honour those who have served. (Iliffe)
Abergavenny war memorial statue 2026
The service took place in the shadow of Abergavenny’s WWI ‘Tommy’. (Iliffe)
Army cadets and Air cadets Abergavenny
Local army cadets and air cadets join the parade following the service. (Iliffe)
Abergavenny Remembrance Sunday service crowd
The crowd gathered on Frogmore Street for the Remembrance Sunday Service. (Iliffe)
Abergavenny Borough Band
The Abergavenny Borough Band leading the way. (Iliffe)