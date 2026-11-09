At 10.45am, the parade left the town hall and marched through the town centre to the bottom of Frogmore Street, where they gathered with members of the public for a service to mark Remembrance Sunday.
Members of different public services and community groups were invited to lay wreaths at the foot of the War Memorial before the service began, including the fire service and Gwent Police.
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Abergavenny’s very own D-Day Veteran Mel Hughes, who is now 101, laid a wreath at the start of the service. (Iliffe)
Hundreds followed the Remembrance Sunday parade through the town centre. (Iliffe)
Members of the Ukrainian community who have settled in Abergavenny joined the parade. (Iliffe)
Abergavenny Mayor, Cllr Bryony Nicholson (right), Monmouthshire MP, Catherine Fookes (second right) and Leader of Monmouthshire Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby (second from left) join the parade. (Iliffe)
Members of the community were invited to leave crosses at the foot of the war memorial on Frogmore Street. (Iliffe)
Wreaths from a variety of local groups were laid as part of the service. (Iliffe)
Members of the armed forces community in Abergavenny lay wreaths to honour those who have served. (Iliffe)
The service took place in the shadow of Abergavenny’s WWI ‘Tommy’. (Iliffe)
Local army cadets and air cadets join the parade following the service. (Iliffe)
The crowd gathered on Frogmore Street for the Remembrance Sunday Service. (Iliffe)
The Abergavenny Borough Band leading the way. (Iliffe)
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