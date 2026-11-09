A man who stole from four different commercial addresses in Abergavenny within the space of two days has been sent to prison.
Guy Seabourne, 40, stole alcohol, food, a bobble hat and washing pods from four different shops between Monday November 2 and Wednesday November 4.
Seabourne, who is from Chepstow, entered guilty pleas for six counts of theft at Newport Magistrates Court last Friday.
“Theft is not a victimless crime and we know it is exceptionally dispiriting for retailers and staff to be targeted in this way by repeat offenders like Seabourne.”
“Seabourne was on licence at the time he committed these offences and we will continue to pursue thieves like him who case harm to our communities and make life a misery for business owners and staff in Abergavenny and beyond.”
"Creating safer town centres is a key part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.”
"Tackling retail crime cannot be achieved by policing alone. It depends on all partners playing their part by reporting incidents promptly, sharing quality evidence, and supporting local problem-solving activity.”
“While part of our work to tackle shoplifting in Abergavenny includes providing security and crime prevention advice to businesses, it is crucial that anyone who is affected by theft, reports it to us.”
"By working together, we can do even more to protect retail workers, support businesses, and make our communities safer."
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Seabourne was sentenced to two months (eight weeks) imprisonment.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious while in public are urged to call the police on 101, message Gwent Police via Facebook or X social media channels, or report it online.
If it's an emergency, always dial 999.
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