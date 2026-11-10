People up and down the country are getting ready for the best time of the year, and Abergavenny is no different as the town prepares to switch on Christmas this weekend!
The Saturday, November 14, the town will come together for an afternoon of festive entertainment, music and celebrations before darkness falls and the night sky provides the backdrop for the big festive switch-on.
Performances will take place at different locations in the town centre with lots of opportunities to enjoy the festive atmosphere.
The programme
The fun begins at 3pm when the entertainment begins outside Abergavenny Town Hall.
At 3.30pm, the Rock Choir will begin their performance inside Abergavenny Market.
The Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, will then come out to greet the choir before leaving the market and heading onto Frogmore Street at 4pm.
On Frogmore Street between 4pm and 4.20pm, Choirs for Good will be performing outside The Gallery, as the Mayor continues her parade through the town.
Those looking for some extra festive cheer are also in luck. The Tenovous Choir will be performing at Cibi Walk between 4.15pm and 4.45pm.
At 4.40pm, the Abergavenny Borough Band will bring their signature blend of contemporary classics to St John’s Square, where they will be joined by the Mayor. She’ll be arriving on the Bridges Charity’s special trishaw bikes.
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After 5pm, preparations for the main event get underway!
They Mayor will leave St John’s Square and head to Bon Marche to collect the sleigh alongside Santa Claus at 5.10pm, before heading out to see all the waiting families ahead of the big switch-on.
At 5.20pm, AM Discos will keep the party moving outside the Town Hall with dances, music and the final celebrations before the lights go on.
At 5.30PM, Abergavenny will officially turn on Christmas on Cross Street as the streets shine brightly for the festive season.
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