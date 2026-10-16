Mrs. James was wholeheartedly involved with the Methodist movement and her new husband described her as, “About 36 years of age, neither rich in fortune nor beautiful as to her person, but, I believe, a true child of God and one who would not, I think, attempt to hinder me in His work for the world.” Before they married, Mrs James was very much in love with a friend of George Whitefield named Howell Harris. He was a school teacher who had begun to preach the gospel with uncompromising zeal in Wales.