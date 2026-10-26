Keep Abergavenny Tidy recently held it's very well attended AGM at the King's Arms, with invited members of Monmouthshire County Council, Abergavenny Town Council, Llantilio Pertholey Council, Keep Wales Tidy,and Abergavenny Rotary among those present writes Mike Hodges.
Guest Speaker for the evening was Andrew Stumpf, Chair of Keep Wales Tidy's Board of Trustees. His excellent contribution reflected on the value of grass roots volunteering and how it can make an impact on local communities and the environment.
The group has now collected well over 7,000 bags of litter since it's re-formation in 2019. The meeting was also informed was that membership numbers has now topped 100. This past year KAT members have assisted with litter clearance in events as varied as Wales in Bloom, Abergavenny Arts Festival, Pride, and the Steam Rally.
Other projects took in school visits, children's playground activities, and clean ups in local rivers and housing estates. KAT is always immensely grateful for the unwavering support of John and Sasha and the team at the King's Arms. Its steering group holds its monthly meetings there, and the hosts generously provided a superb buffet enjoyed by all the attendees.
Abergavenny's Rotarians made a donation to the group for its help with this year's Steam Rally, and from that wonderful cash gift two handcarts were recently purchased by KAT which enables members to separate out heavy general waste from recyclables.
Pictured with one of the newhandcarts is (from L to R) Andrew Stumpf (Keep Wales Tidy), RotarianTrevor Morgan, Amy Dando and Denise Quarrington from KAT, and David Tod from Abergavenny Rotary.
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