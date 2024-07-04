In his book Historical Notes On Abergavenny, the author John G. Williams writes, “One such tunnel is supposed to pass under Nevill Street and then down Frogmore Street, and some years ago signs of this were discovered at No. 61 Frogmore Street when it was in the occupation of Mr. Owen, the Chemist. Another tunnel seems to have been in the Cross Street area as some time before 1939 one of my friends remembers a motor car being driven under the archway at the King’s Head Inn when the ground underneath it, near the old stables, fell in and revealed an underground tunnel that was partly filed in. Farther down the street the remains of a tunnel were discovered when workmen were excavating to build the underground strongroom for the present site of Lloyds Bank Ltd. These might be the remains of a tunnel from the Castle to the Priory Church, and I have heard that this tunnel is supposed to travel as far as the very old farmhouse called Wernddu in Llantilio Pertholey and adjoining the Abergavenny to Ross Road.”