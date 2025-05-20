It is sometimes easy to forget that those working in local democracy live a life away from the office, and perhaps even more so to imagine Town Council staff flying across one of the world’s most iconic stadia.
But that is exactly what Abergavenny’s Principal Officer, Sandra Rosser, did over the weekend to help raise funds and awareness for Hospice of the Valleys. The charity is based in Blaenau Gwent and helps people across the region.
Their dedicated team provides specialist palliative care and support to individuals with life-limiting conditions, serving almost 700 patients every year. The vast majority of the team are volunteers, which amount to roughly 200 of their workforce.
Sandra scaled the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, over the weekend. The challenge included traversing the roof of the 75,000 seater stadium, which was open on the day, before scaling one of the ground’s mast and zip wiring across the length of the pitch.
Amanda Chard, Events Fundraising Manager, expressed her thanks to the supporters who took on the mighty challenge on the day.
“We are incredibly lucky to have such wonderful supporters who give so much of themselves to help the hospice,” she said.
“Like others, Sandra is truly special—driven by gratitude and love, she wanted to give something back.”
She has now raised over £1,000 for the charity after ditching her famous Town Council hi-vis for a helmet and harness.
“A massive thank you to Sandra, all our incredible SCALE the Stadium heroes, and every single person who donated. Your support means the world to us—and to every patient and family we care for,” the charity said.
The hospice cared for Sandra’s mother-in-law during her final days, a lady who they say was fondly thought of in her local community.
Donations are still welcome at justgiving.com/page/sandra-rosser-2.