An intimate summer retreat in the heart of the Black Mountains, where guests can immerse themselves in a restorative weekend of grounding, connection, simplicity and self-care, is planned in July.
Running from July 25-28, Wellsynergy retreat at the breathtaking Fforest Barn, Abergavenny offers a thoughtfully curated programme designed to nourish mind, body and spirit.
Following the success of the Wellsynergy Festival last year, the retreat will offer guests a blend of holistic experiences, from stunning guided hikes and stargazing sessions, to gut health talks, yoga practices, alpaca feeding, cold-water dips and seasonal, hearty vegetarian meals.
Guests will experience the true essence of Wales’ unrivalled beauty with guided hikes up Sugarloaf Mountain and foraging walks through stunning landscapes.
They can also explore stargazing in the serenity of the Welsh skies - weather permitting – and take part in morning yoga and gentle movement sessions.
There will be special sessions with wellness experts, including a group welcome from renowned nutritionist Patrick Holford and restorative evenings with musical gatherings, quiet reflection and celebrations under the stars.
The retreat, held at the beautifully restored Fforest Barn, offers an environment of rustic charm, luxury comfort and deep, natural immersion for those seeking a mindful escape from the pressures of daily life.
Co-founder Janine Price said: “Our retreats are designed for the times we’re living in - fast-paced, uncertain and often overwhelming. We don’t offer a quick escape; we create intentional spaces where people can reset, reconnect and build the tools they need to thrive beyond the retreat.
“Whether navigating personal challenges or economic pressures, our mission is to empower individuals to prioritise their wellbeing and carry that sense of balance into everyday life. Wellness isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity and we’re here to make it accessible and lasting.”
Wellsynergy Retreat is open to all, with optional massages and in-body testing to personalise each guest’s experience. Spaces are limited to maintain an intimate and nurturing environment.
For booking details and further information, visit: https://wellsynergy.wales/service/retreats-workshops/