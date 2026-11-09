Pianist Michael Barnett returned to accompany Ian in a programme of musical comedy featuring songs by Flanders & Swann, Jake Thackray and Tom Lehrer. Originally from Glasgow, Michael holds two music degrees from the University of Glasgow. He is staff accompanist for the BA Modern Ballet course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where he also tutors on the MMus Piano for Dance programme. He plays regularly for Scottish Ballet and visiting companies and coordinates musicians for BA Modern Ballet, the Junior Conservatoire and Scottish Ballet Associates.