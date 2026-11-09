A concert at Usk Sessions House raised more than £1,000 for Usk Hot Food Kitchen and marked the solo singing debut of County Councillor Tony Kear, who has volunteered at the kitchen for three years.
Tony appeared as a guest performer on Saturday 31 October, singing “The Music of the Night” from the West End musical The Phantom of the Opera. He sings with Risca Male Choir and recently competed with the choir at the Eisteddfod.
Usk local Ian Williams organised and performed at the concert and supported it through sponsorship from Forever Green Energy, a specialist in solar panels and battery storage. Ye Old Ferrie Inn in Symonds Yat also co-sponsored the event.
Pianist Michael Barnett returned to accompany Ian in a programme of musical comedy featuring songs by Flanders & Swann, Jake Thackray and Tom Lehrer. Originally from Glasgow, Michael holds two music degrees from the University of Glasgow. He is staff accompanist for the BA Modern Ballet course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where he also tutors on the MMus Piano for Dance programme. He plays regularly for Scottish Ballet and visiting companies and coordinates musicians for BA Modern Ballet, the Junior Conservatoire and Scottish Ballet Associates.
Cllr Kear, ward member for Llanbadoc and Usk, said, “I’ve volunteered at Usk Hot Food Kitchen for over three years now and seen how much care goes into keeping it running. Singing with Risca Male Choir at the Eisteddfod was a wonderful experience. Stepping forward to sing solo was a different challenge, and I was delighted to do it for a cause close to my heart.
“Thank you to Ian for organising, performing and helping sponsor the concert, to Michael for sharing his talent with us, and to everyone who came along and helped us raise more than £1,000 for the kitchen.”
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