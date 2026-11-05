THE search for the UK’s most qualified canine connoisseur has reached its next stage, as Vintage Inns unveils the ultimate dream job of Chief Doggie Treat Tester.
With tails wagging and taste buds at the ready, a trio of pups – including Golden Retriever Oxo from Usk – have made the final cut in the nationwide hunt to find the UK’s top-treat tasting talent, in a brand-newå role created to celebrate the launch of The Canine Menu at Vintage Inn pubs across the UK.
With over 300 applications pouring in from dog owners across the country, the judging panel from Vintage Inns and Canine Menu has had the difficult task of sniffing out the strongest candidates.
Now, the final three are preparing to go head-to-head in a public vote, with the nation invited to decide which dog has what it takes to take on the important role via the Vintage Inns Facebook and Instagram channels.
Oxo is no stranger to sampling doggie hospitality in pubs, having co-founded the Sniffed Out website with doggie chum Pickle, reviewing and highlighting genuinely pooch-friendly venues.
Oxo’s owner, Betstan, said: “Vintage Inns already has a pub called The Golden Retriever. Surely, it’s time they employed one?
“Oxo is a seasoned pub professional specialising in unsolicited kitchen inspections, bacon negotiations and convincing chefs that everything on the menu is actually his.
“Having spent years frequenting dog friendly pubs, Oxo considers himself something of a hospitality expert. His approach to treat testing is thorough, enthusiastic and entirely lacking restraint.”
The other two dogs are Kali from Durham and Dave and Dough from Letchworth.
Linda Elliott, Operations Director at Vintage Inns, said: “We’ve been delighted by the response to our search for Britain’s Chief Doggie Treat Tester, and narrowing it down to just three finalists has been no easy task!
“Each dog has their own unique personality. We’d like to invite the public to cast their vote for their favourite pooch on our social media channels and we can’t wait to see which one capture’s the public’s heart.”
In addition, Jessica Morris, Chief Executive Officer of The Canine Menu, said: “At the Canine Menu, we believe our four-legged friends deserve to be part of the experience when their owners head out to eat and drink.
“Partnering with Vintage Inns to bring The Canine Menu to its pubs is a brilliant way to celebrate that, and this competition adds an extra layer of fun.
“We’ve loved seeing the personality and passion shine through in the applications, and we’re looking forward to finding the perfect pooch for the job!”
Now, the power is in the paws of the public and there’s plenty at stake for the winning pooch.
The successful candidate will be appointed the role for an entire year, receiving a VIP prize package including a professional photoshoot with their owner, a printed photograph to keep, a £100 Vintage Inns gift card and a hamper packed full of Canine Menu treats worth £100.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.